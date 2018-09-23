Lindberg scored twice in Saturday's 5-4 preseason home win over the Sharks.

Vegas GM George McPhee has assembled a top-six forward group chock-full of established scorers, so Lindberg will likely have to settle for a bottom-six assignment after producing a mere 11 points and minus-11 rating over 63 games with Vegas in 2017-18. It's also conceivable that he'll frequent the press box during the regular season if he happens to hit the skids late in training camp.