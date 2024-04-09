Carrier (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, per the NHL's media site.
Carrier has missed the last five games and his placement on long-term IR should effectively end his regular season. The 29-year-old had just eight points in 39 games this season. It's unclear if the team expects him to be healthy for the postseason.
