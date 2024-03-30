Carrier (upper body) won't play Saturday against Minnesota, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Carrier will miss his third consecutive contest. He has earned six goals, two assists, 65 shots on net and 90 hits in 39 appearances this campaign. Paul Cotter will suit up versus the Wild because of Carrier's absence.
