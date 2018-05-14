Carrier (undisclosed) will sit out against the Jets for Monday's Game 2 clash, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.

Carrier was not in attendance at the Golden Knights' game-day skate, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he won't suit up versus Winnipeg. When the winger will return remains a mystery since coach Gerard Gallant refuses to discuss timelines -- or even the type of injury -- for guys that won't be in the lineup. At best, fantasy owners will have to consider the Quebec native day-to-day, though his inability to get on the ice would seem to indicate a more longer-term injury.