Pesce scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pesce's points came in a span of 2:10 during the second period. He scored the Hurricanes' third goal of the contest and assisted on the fourth by Vincent Trocheck, which was allowed to stand due to a missed offside call by the linesman that wasn't caught on a review. The 26-year-old Pesce now has a goal and four assists through nine games this year. He's added 17 shots on goal, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.