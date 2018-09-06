Pesce (shoulder) could claim a role as a top-pairing defenseman this season, Scott Burnside of The Athletic reports.

Specifically, Burnside writes that it's "easy to see" Pesce leapfrogging Justin Faulk as a right defenseman alongside newcomer Calvin de Haan. While Pesce missed the final nine games of the 2017-18 campaign with a shoulder injury, it was ultimately determined that surgery wasn't necessary to get him ready for another year of hockey at the top level. The American rearguard has compiled 55 points (nine goals, 46 assists) over 216 career contests -- that's modest offensive production to be sure, though he does have 332 blocked shots to his name.