Pesce (lower body) will not return to Monday's preseason tilt against Columbus.
Pesce registered a plus-1 rating in 12:04 of ice time before exiting Monday's game. The injury isn't believed to be serious but another update should be available this week. The 27-year-old figures to hold a top-four role with the Hurricanes again this season.
