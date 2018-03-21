Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Will miss remainder of season
Pesce will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign due to a shoulder injury.
The Hurricanes are a long shot to make the playoffs at this point in the season, so there's no sense in having Pesce continue to play through an injury when he can start his rehab immediately and set his sights on getting back to 100 percent ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. The 23-year-old blueliner was solid for Carolina this season, totaling three goals and 19 points while averaging a whopping 20:54 of ice time in 65 contests, but his underwhelming offensive production keeps him from being a viable option in most season-long fantasy formats.
