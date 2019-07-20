Hurricanes' Brock McGinn: Secures new deal
McGinn and the Hurricanes agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million contract Saturday.
McGinn filed for arbitration July 1 after receiving a qualifying offer from Carolina. The 25-year-old notched 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) over 82 games in 2018-19. With a new deal in place, McGinn will likely continue his role on Carolina's fourth line in 2019-20.
