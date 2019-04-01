De Haan (upper body), as expected, traveled back to Carolina for further evaluation, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The news effectively rules De Haan out for Tuesday's clash with the Maple Leafs. It's a bad time for the defenseman to pick up a potentially serious injury with the playoffs right around the corner, though no official determination on his recovery timeline is available yet. In the Ontario native's absence, the Canes recalled Hayden Fleury from the minors.