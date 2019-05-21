Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Undergoes shoulder surgery
De Haan will be sidelined 4-6 months after having surgery on his shoulder Tuesday.
De Haan's recovery time raises doubts about his availability for Opening Night in October, but if he can stay on the short end (four months), he has a chance to be ready for the start of the 2019-20 campaign. The blueliner managed just one point in the postseason, along with 12 shots, 33 hits and 12 blocks. Even when fully fit, the Ontario native's ceiling is likely in the 20-25 point range, which gives him mid-range value at best.
