Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod

McElhinney will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Jets, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

McElhinney wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Bruins, surrendering four goals on 38 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. The 35-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his 18th win of the season in a home matchup with a middling Winnipeg offense that's averaging 2.91 goals per game on the road this campaign, 15th in the NHL.