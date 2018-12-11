McElhinney (lower body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

McElhinney returned to practice Tuesday morning, which was the first indication he was likely nearing a return to action. The Hurricanes have yet to name a starter for Tuesday night's matchup with Toronto, but if McElhinney doesn't get the nod for that contest, he'll almost certainly guard the cage in Thursday's game against the Canadiens.