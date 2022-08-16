Stepan will join the Hurricanes for training camp on a professional tryout agreement, CapFriendly reports Tuesday.

Stepan played in 58 games for Carolina last season in which he registered nine goals on 96 shots, 10 assists and 14 PIM while averaging 10:48 of ice time. If the 32-year-old center can prove he still has something left in the tank, he could secure a spot in the bottom-six during camp where he'd be able to offer mid-range fantasy value as a 20-25 point producer.