Hamilton scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hamilton's assist came on a Jordan Staal power-play goal in the third period. Five minutes later, Hamilton put the Hurricanes ahead 6-4, but Patrik Laine's tally in the final minute made Hamilton's score the game-winner. Through nine appearances, Hamilton is up to a goal, seven assists, 24 shots, 13 PIM and a plus-5 rating.