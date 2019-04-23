Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Makes impact in Game 6
Hamilton scored a goal and an assist during Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 6 of their first-round series.
After being held scoreless in the prior two contests, Hamilton came up big to help keep the 'Canes alive. The blueliner now has three goals and six points through six games in the series, and Carolina will likely need him to be productive again Wednesday in Game 7 if the team is going to advance to the second round.
