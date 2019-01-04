Hamilton scored at even strength and fashioned a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 road win over the Flyers.

This was Hamilton's first multi-point effort as a Hurricane, with the defenseman effectively snapping an 11-game point drought. He continues to be a high-volume shooter -- 128 shots over 39 games -- but Hamilton's shooting percentage only stands at 3.1 compared to his much more tolerable career rate of 5.6 percent.