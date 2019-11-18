Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Facing long-term absence
Haula is expected to be sidelined long term due to his lingering knee issue. Coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters, "He's going to be out for a while. He's not playing any time soon, I don't think," Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Haula returned from a four-game stint on the shelf to play in the Hurricanes' previous two games, but appears to have suffered a setback. The team didn't provide a specific timeline, but at this point, fantasy owners should probably consider the Finnish center out indefinitely.
