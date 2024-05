Staal scored the game-tying goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Staal scored his first goal of the postseason in Monday's win -- he drove towards the net and beat New York's Igor Shesterkin on the backhand early in the third period. Staal also registered three shots, three hits, three blocks and a plus-1 rating in 14:56 of ice time. So far this postseason, Staal is up to one goal and one assist with a plus-4 rating in 10 total contests.