Staal scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Staal missed Friday's game with an undisclosed issue, but it's like a minor thing that the Hurricanes decided to give him rest for ahead of the playoffs. The center responded with his 10th goal of the campaign in his return. He's picked up four points over his last nine games, and he's at 30 points, 123 shots on net, 142 hits and a minus-14 rating through 80 contests overall in a third-line role.