Staal tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Minnesota.
After the Wild scored halfway through the first period, Staal answered with a backhand goal of his own that beat Filip Gustavsson. Staal added an assist on the game-tying goal in the second period, provided one shot on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating in 15:15 of ice time. He had not scored in any of the three prior games and only has 15 points on the season. Unless you're in a very deep league or desperately need faceoff wins, it's best to leave Jordan Staal on the waiver wire and target players with a higher offensive ceiling.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: On four-game point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Gathers helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Generates early assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Goal, assist in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Notches helper Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Pots game-winner Thursday•