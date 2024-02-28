Staal tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Minnesota.

After the Wild scored halfway through the first period, Staal answered with a backhand goal of his own that beat Filip Gustavsson. Staal added an assist on the game-tying goal in the second period, provided one shot on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating in 15:15 of ice time. He had not scored in any of the three prior games and only has 15 points on the season. Unless you're in a very deep league or desperately need faceoff wins, it's best to leave Jordan Staal on the waiver wire and target players with a higher offensive ceiling.