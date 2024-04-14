Staal (undisclosed) will play Sunday against the Blackhawks, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Staal sat out Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues because of a minor injury. He has picked up nine goals, 29 points, 118 shots on net and 141 hits in 79 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Unavailable Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Scores on the PK Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: On four-game point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Gathers helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Generates early assist•