Staal (rest) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Columbus, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Several key members of the Hurricanes, including Staal, are being rested in the team's regular-season finale ahead of the start of the playoffs. The 35-year-old Staal registered 10 goals, 30 points, 123 shots on net and 142 hits in 80 outings this campaign.