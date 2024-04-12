Staal (undisclosed) is not in Friday's lineup against the Blues, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Staal is reportedly "nicked up" and likely isn't dealing with a serious injury. The veteran center has nine goals and 29 points in 79 games this season. Staal could return as early as Sunday in Chicago.
