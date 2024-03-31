Staal scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Now with just 28 points in 75 games (9G, 19A), Staal will need strong push down the stretch in order to reach the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive season. His supporting cast remains pretty solid, as he's currently skating alongside Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Staal's fantasy relevance isn't what it used to be from a scoring perspective, although he does rank pretty solidly in a few peripheral stat categories (e.g., he is currently tied for the team lead in hits with 135).