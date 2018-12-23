Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Missing from lineup Sunday
Staal (upper body) is out for Sunday's home contest against the Bruins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Staal left Saturday's game against Pittsburgh and did not return. It was just his second game back from a five-game absence due to a concussion, so hopefully this isn't related to that injury. Staal will be considered day-to-day until another update is available.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Exits with injury•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Aiming for Thursday return•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Still sidelined•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Won't play against Canadiens•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Retroactively placed on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...