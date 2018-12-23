Staal (upper body) is out for Sunday's home contest against the Bruins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Staal left Saturday's game against Pittsburgh and did not return. It was just his second game back from a five-game absence due to a concussion, so hopefully this isn't related to that injury. Staal will be considered day-to-day until another update is available.

