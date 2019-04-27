Staal scored just over four minutes into overtime in Friday's 1-0 win over the Islanders during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series.

The center took a carom off the end boards and fired a sharp-angle shot at the net, which glanced off Robin Lehner's outstretched skate for the game-winner. Staal has now scored in three straight playoff games for the 'Canes, and he's got four goals and seven points through eight contests. He'll look to stay hot in Game 2 on Sunday back in New York.