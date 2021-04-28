Staal scored twice on the power play, dished an assist and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Staal was a beast at both ends of the ice Tuesday. The result was his first multi-point effort since April 6. The 32-year-old center has enjoyed a resurgent campaign with 16 goals, 37 points (13 on the power play) and a plus-4 rating through 47 games. He's added 92 shots on net, 120 hits and 28 PIM.