Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Remains sidelined
Staal (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Flyers.
Staal will miss a fifth consecutive game Thursday, and there's still no definite timeline for his return to action. The veteran forward has yet to return to practice with his teammates, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Will sit Monday against Philly•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Stays on shelf•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Implied scratch Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Missing from lineup Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Exits with injury•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...