Staal scored a goal on his only shot while adding an assist, two hits, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

That ended a four-game point drought for Staal, and the 29-year-old now has 16 goals and 39 points in 68 games on the season, putting him on pace for another 40-point campaign. He's never scored more than 48 points in six seasons with the 'Canes, and even with the front office accumulating young talent around him, Staal doesn't seem to have it in him to take his production to another level.