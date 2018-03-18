Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two points in Saturday's loss
Staal scored a goal on his only shot while adding an assist, two hits, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
That ended a four-game point drought for Staal, and the 29-year-old now has 16 goals and 39 points in 68 games on the season, putting him on pace for another 40-point campaign. He's never scored more than 48 points in six seasons with the 'Canes, and even with the front office accumulating young talent around him, Staal doesn't seem to have it in him to take his production to another level.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Adds helper in return•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Rejoins team Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Out indefinitely•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Out due to family issue•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...