Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Defensive struggles continue
Faulk finished with a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Unfortunately, the offensive-minded blueliner also produced a minus-2 rating for the second consecutive contest, bringing his season mark to minus-10. With just four goals in 42 games after reaching 15 in each of the previous three seasons, Faulk hasn't provided nearly enough scoring to offset his horrid defensive play.
