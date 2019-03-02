Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Just fine after injury scare
Faulk (upper body) scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
The blueliner ended up with two hits and a plus-3 rating in the contest. Faulk now has eight goals and 25 points this season, which makes it likely he'll crack 30 points again. Unfortunately, injuries are a large part of Faulk's career, as he's only played a full season once, in 2014-15, when he set his career high in points at 49.
