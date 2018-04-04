Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Won't return for final two games

Coach Bill Peters told reporters he doesn't expect Faulk (upper body) to suit up in either of the team's last two outings, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Faulk will miss a total of six of the Canes' final eight contests due to his upper-body issue. The defenseman struggled to find the back of the net this season (just eight goals), but still cracked the 30-point threshold for the fifth straight year. Heading into the 2018-19 campaign, fantasy owners should anticipate more of the same from the St. Paul native, who has been one of the few consistent producers for Carolina.

