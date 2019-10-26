Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Finally lights lamp
Niederreiter scored his first goal of the season and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
The 27-year-old had only three points, all helpers, through the first 10 games of the season, but Niederreiter finally found the back of the net late in the second period at 5-on-5 when he ripped a shot over Corey Crawford's shoulder. He was impressive for Carolina at the end of last season after coming over in a trade. scoring 14 goals and 30 points in 36 games, and Saturday's performance may be a sign he's re-discovering that spark.
