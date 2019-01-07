Mrazek turned aside 27 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

The netminder allowed all four goals on 19 shots in a disastrous second period, but the Hurricanes' offense was able to carry Mrazek to his eighth win of the season. He now has a 2.64 GAA and .912 save percentage in his last 10 starts, and while he's holding onto the No. 1 job in Carolina for now, he's been outplayed by Curtis McElhinney since Christmas.