Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Fending off shots Friday
Mrazek will get the look in net Friday when the Hurricanes host the Rangers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek is coming off a pair of impressive starts, allowing a combined three goals versus the Devils and Predators en route to his 20th win of the season. The Hurricanes remain within striking distance of a playoff berth, though Mrazek faces a tough test Friday versus a New York club averaging 3.14 goals per game on the road.
