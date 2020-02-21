Mrazek will get the look in net Friday when the Hurricanes host the Rangers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek is coming off a pair of impressive starts, allowing a combined three goals versus the Devils and Predators en route to his 20th win of the season. The Hurricanes remain within striking distance of a playoff berth, though Mrazek faces a tough test Friday versus a New York club averaging 3.14 goals per game on the road.