Mrazek will be between the pipes on the road for Game 1 versus Washington on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Mrazek heads into the Stanley Cup Playoffs riding a three-game winning streak, in which he posted a 1.34 GAA and .957 save percentage. The netminder should carry the load for the Canes the rest of the way, but is likely on a short leash with Curtis McElhinney no doubt chomping at the bit to get into the crease. The 27-year-old Mrazek has just 10 games of postseason experience with a 4-6 record and .927 save percentage to show for it.