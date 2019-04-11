Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod Thursday
Mrazek will be between the pipes on the road for Game 1 versus Washington on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Mrazek heads into the Stanley Cup Playoffs riding a three-game winning streak, in which he posted a 1.34 GAA and .957 save percentage. The netminder should carry the load for the Canes the rest of the way, but is likely on a short leash with Curtis McElhinney no doubt chomping at the bit to get into the crease. The 27-year-old Mrazek has just 10 games of postseason experience with a 4-6 record and .927 save percentage to show for it.
