Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal against Avs
Mrazek, as expected, will tend the twine for Monday's road matchup with Colorado, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Mrazek is riding a five-game winning streak in which he recorded a 1.99 GAA. Despite his strong run of form, the Canes seem content to continue splitting the netminding duties between Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney.
