Mrazek will be between the pipes on the road against the Lightning in Thursday's Game 3, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek will be making his first appearance in the crease during the playoffs, having last logged minutes versus Nashville on May 10. While Alex Nedlejkovic has hardly struggled in the first two games with the Lightning, as he's sporting a 2.04 GAA and .911 save percentage, the change to Mrazek could fuel the Canes to begin climbing out of their 2-0 series deficit.