Mrazek stopped 16 of 17 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Jets.

Mrazek had entered the night with just one win in his last five starts (1-4-0) but rode Carolina's strong defensive effort and his best offensive support in three weeks. Mrazek will go into the All-Star break with a 19-12-2 record along with a 2.59 GAA and .905 save percentage.