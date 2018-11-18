Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Seeing minutes as injury sub
Di Giuseppe skated in his fourth consecutive game Saturday against the Blue Jackets following a nine-game stint where he sat as a healthy scratch.
With Valentin Zykov currently undergoing a conditioning stint in the minors for an undisclosed injury, Di Giuseppe will likely continue to see regular minutes for the foreseeable future. However, he's still very much a depth option for the Hurricanes at this point, and will likely return to healthy-scratch status upon Zykov's return. Di Giuseppe currently has just two points in six games played, and should not be a part of any fantasy lineups outside of ultra-deep leagues.
