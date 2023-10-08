Suzuki's shoulder injury was classified as "not serious" by coach Rod Brind'Amour, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Suzuki is expected to be out for at least a week after suffering a shoulder injury in Thursday's preseason contest. While Suzuki's status for Carolina's opener may be in doubt, it doesn't sound like the injury will sideline him long-term. Suzuki will likely start the year in the minors, with an eye toward making his NHL debut at some point in the 2023-24 season.