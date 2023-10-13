Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, coach Rod Brind'Amour said that Suzuki (shoulder) is not close to returning to action.

It was thought the injury suffered Oct. 7 was not serious, but according to Brind'Amour, Suzuki is 'still a ways away' from returning to action. Suzuki has yet to play in the NHL. The 22-year-old was selected 28th overall in the 2019 Draft. Suzuki had 13 goals and 32 points in 50 games with AHL Chicago last season.