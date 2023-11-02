Suzuki (shoulder) was activated off the non-roster, injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Thursday, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Suzuki suffered the injury during the preseason and missed the start of the 2023-24 campaign as a result. The 22-year-old had 13 goals and 32 points in 50 contests with AHL Chicago last season. He'll get back up to speed in the minors, but if all goes well, Suzuki might get an opportunity to make his NHL debut before the end of the campaign. The Hurricanes took him with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.