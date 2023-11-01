Suzuki (shoulder) is expected to return to action soon after coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters Wednesday, "I think they're really close to playing, if not about to play," per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Given his extended absence, Suzuki could be in line for some minutes in the minors on a conditioning assignment, though the club doesn't currently have an AHL affiliate which will complicate matters. Eventually, once given the all-clear to suit up, Suzuki could challenge for a spot on the 23-man roster despite having yet to make his NHL debut.
