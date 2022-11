Suzuki (upper body) was removed from non-roster injured reserve and sent down to AHL Chicago on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Suzuki's injury during training camp pretty much guaranteed he would start the year in the minors. While the organization appears set to allow Suzuki to get his legs back under him while in the minors, he should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups for the rest of the season.