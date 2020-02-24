The Hurricanes acquired Vatanen (leg) from the Devils for a conditional fourth-round pick, Fredrik Claesson and prospect Janne Kuokkanen on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Vatanen was on the Devils' injured reserve, but once he's healthy, he'll be a welcome reinforcement to the Hurricanes' banged-up blue line. Dougie Hamilton is out indefinitely with a broken leg, and Brett Pesce sustained a shoulder injury Saturday that should keep him out long-term. The 28-year-old Vatanen can absorb the major minutes left behind by those two defensemen. He's accrued 23 points -- 10 on the power play -- through 47 games this season, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent in July.