Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Absent from practice

Darling (lower body) missed practice Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Darling's injury is not considered serious, but he can ill-afford any setbacks after arguably being the biggest bust among fantasy goalies in 2017-18. The ink barely had time to dry on his four-year, $16.6 million contract with the Hurricanes before he put up a 13-21-7 record, 3.18 GAA and .888 save percentage over 43 games with the Raleigh-based club. The ratios were hideous, and it's conceivable that Petr Marazek could wrestle away the starting job from Darling in short order.