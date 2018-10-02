Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Absent from practice
Darling (lower body) missed practice Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Darling's injury is not considered serious, but he can ill-afford any setbacks after arguably being the biggest bust among fantasy goalies in 2017-18. The ink barely had time to dry on his four-year, $16.6 million contract with the Hurricanes before he put up a 13-21-7 record, 3.18 GAA and .888 save percentage over 43 games with the Raleigh-based club. The ratios were hideous, and it's conceivable that Petr Marazek could wrestle away the starting job from Darling in short order.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Not seriously injured•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting in goal Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Not assured starting role•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Holds Nashville to one goal in preseason win•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...