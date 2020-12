Darling signed a professional tryout agreement with the Panthers on Sunday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

After posting a .887 save percentage and 3.20 GAA in 51 appearances with Carolina from 2017-2019, Darling spent last season with Innsbruck HC in Austria. He struggled there as well, recording a .898 save percentage and 3.34 GAA. It's hard to picture the 32-year-old knocking off Chris Driedger to secure the backup job behind Sergei Bobrovsky.