Scott Darling: Signs in Austria
Darling signed with HC TWK Innsbruck of the Austrian Hockey League on Monday.
Darling struggled in his final two seasons with the Hurricanes, as he posted a 15-25-9 record with an .887 save percentage, and the team bought out his contract in July. He'll now try his hand overseas and try to revitalize his career. Darling could give the NHL another shot next year.
More News
-
Scott Darling: Becomes UFA after buyout•
-
Panthers' Scott Darling: Swapped to Sunshine State•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Time with Canes all but over•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Takes leave of absence•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Struggles continue in minors•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Demoted to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.