Scott Darling: Signs in Austria

Darling signed with HC TWK Innsbruck of the Austrian Hockey League on Monday.

Darling struggled in his final two seasons with the Hurricanes, as he posted a 15-25-9 record with an .887 save percentage, and the team bought out his contract in July. He'll now try his hand overseas and try to revitalize his career. Darling could give the NHL another shot next year.

